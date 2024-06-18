Game Porting Kit 2 arriving on Mac

The second iteration of the Game Porting Kit tool will launch soon on macOS.

Advertisements

The recently-announced and newer version of Game Porting Kit will have better compatibility with Windows machines and shader debugging tools for repackaging PC games to be playable on the Mac. Once it is released, game developers will find it easier to port their games to the Mac, iPad, and iPhone. It’s worth noting that the second version has enhanced Xcode for Apple platforms for a shared codebase.

With Game Porting Kit 2, Apple also announced a slew of new games that will arrive on its ecosystem, including Wuthering Waves, World of Warcraft – The War Within, Valheim, Sniper Elite 4, Robocop Rogue City, Riven, Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil Biohazard, Prince of Persia – The Lost Crown, Palworld, Frostpunk 2, and Dead Island 2. Game Porting Kit 2 might arrive along with the next macOS platform, macOS Sequoia.