GameClub adds ‘Chook & Sosig’ to iPad and iPhone

Subscription-based gaming service GameClub has recently added ‘Chook & Sosig: Walk the Plank‘ to iPad and iPhone. Previously, it was only available to play on the Mac and PC.

Chook & Sosig is a point-and-click adventure game where the two protagonists play a tabletop RPG with friends. You help them solve puzzles, acquire treasure and others. The graphics are quirky and hand-drawn, thereby giving it a unique vibe. Introduction and gameplay can be viewed at GameClub’s official website

GameClub mostly ports classic games and makes them available to subscribers for $4.99 a month. Currently, GameClub has more than 100 games, all without ads or in-app purchases. The service allows up to 12 devices via family sharing feature.

GameClub developers are working to bring Ancestors Legacy and Tokyo 42, among others to Android and iOS devices this fall. The app can be downloaded straight from the App Store on any compatible device.