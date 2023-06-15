Geekbench performance stats for the M2 Ultra chip

Geekbench recently uploaded a performance test for Apple’s M2 Ultra chip.

Performance statistics for the 2023 Mac Pro and the M2 Ultra has surfaced online, and it boasts twice the performance of its Intel-based predecessor. The benchmark showed a 2,794 score in single core and a 21,453 score in multi core. In comparison, the Intel-based Mac Pro scored a 1,378 score in single core and a 10,390 score in multi core performance.

In addition to the higher performance, the Mac Pro brings PCIe expansion, with seven of them in the machine. The expansion now allows up to six Pro Display XDR screens, although support for graphic cards is no longer available.

Apple unveiled the new Mac Pro as well as a refreshed Mac Studio during this year’s WWDC. Geekbench does not have a benchmark performance for the Mac Studio yet, but it could be publishing the information in a few days.