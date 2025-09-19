Gemini AI Has Come To Chrome

Google has announced that Gemini AI has been added to Chrome for PC and Mac, and those who live in the United States will be getting the new function first. A small Gemini symbol located on the upper right of the browser can be seen, which will provide options like exploring a topic when selected, learning about a page, and more.

The interface for Ask Gemini will appear and answer questions you have regarding the tab you have selected to explore or learn about. The AI can work across many tabs to assist you in summarizing and comparing information.

The AI is able to remember visited websites, allowing you to revisit the website more easily and have better privacy protections over your data while browsing. Agentic capabilities will be coming for Gemini Chrome in the future, where the AI assistant can deal with tasks like purchasing groceries. You can tell the tasks that need to be done, and the AI will get them done for you.