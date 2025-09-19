News

Gemini AI Has Come To Chrome

By Samantha Wiley
Gemini AI Has Come To Chrome

Google has announced that Gemini AI has been added to Chrome for PC and Mac, and those who live in the United States will be getting the new function first. A small Gemini symbol located on the upper right of the browser can be seen, which will provide options like exploring a topic when selected, learning about a page, and more.


The interface for Ask Gemini will appear and answer questions you have regarding the tab you have selected to explore or learn about. The AI can work across many tabs to assist you in summarizing and comparing information.

Gemini AI Has Come To Chrome

The AI is able to remember visited websites, allowing you to revisit the website more easily and have better privacy protections over your data while browsing. Agentic capabilities will be coming for Gemini Chrome in the future, where the AI assistant can deal with tasks like purchasing groceries. You can tell the tasks that need to be done, and the AI will get them done for you.


Latest News
Apple In Discussions With Taiwanese Suppliers For Foldable iPhone Production
Apple In Discussions With Taiwanese Suppliers For Foldable iPhone Production
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 Pro Ad Launched By Apple In Line With Its Release in Australia
iPhone 17 Pro Ad Launched By Apple In Line With Its Release in Australia
1 Min Read
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 512GB is $200 Off
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 512GB is $200 Off
1 Min Read
MacBook Pro With OLED Display Will Reportedly Have Touch Screen
MacBook Pro With OLED Display Will Reportedly Have Touch Screen
1 Min Read
Budget-Friendly MacBook May Enter Mass Production in Q4 of 2025
Budget-Friendly MacBook May Enter Mass Production in Q4 of 2025
1 Min Read
Safari Technology Preview 228 Released By Apple
Safari Technology Preview 228 Released By Apple
1 Min Read
The 15-Inch M4 MacBook Air 512GB is $200 Off
The 15-Inch M4 MacBook Air 512GB is $200 Off
1 Min Read
New Firmware Update For Powerbeats Pro 2 Rolled Out
New Firmware Update For Powerbeats Pro 2 Rolled Out
1 Min Read
Acoustic Seal Test Used For Better ANC and Sound Quality For AirPods 3
Acoustic Seal Test Used For Better ANC and Sound Quality For AirPods 3
2 Min Read
The 13-Inch M3 iPad Air Is $150 Off On Amazon
The 13-Inch M3 iPad Air Is $150 Off On Amazon
1 Min Read
New Update for AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 Introduces iOS 26 Features
New Update for AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 Introduces iOS 26 Features
1 Min Read
Apple Ginza Going Back To Original Location
Apple Ginza Going Back To Original Location
1 Min Read
Lost your password?