Gemini-Based Model Will Power Revamped Siri

By Samantha Wiley
Mark Gurman from Bloomberg gave a status update on Apple Intelligence along with Apple’s plans for the AI next year in his newsletter, “Power On”. The company is planning to release the updated version of Siri in March 2026. This new Siri will reportedly rely on Gemini and will have a feature for web searches powered by AI.


It’s believed that the company is paying Google to make a custom model based on Gemini capable of running on Apple’s Private Cloud Compute servers so Siri can be powered. this does not mean that Siri will have Gemini or Google services, but will only be powered by a model based on Gemini behind the scenes.

Apple will be providing a sneak peek on operating systems like watchOS 27, iOS 27 and macOS 27 at the yearly Worldwide Developers Conference that will happen in June next year. The updates will emphasize on bringing big updates to Apple Intelligence and a wider strategy for AI by the company.


