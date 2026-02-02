Gemini-Powered Revamped Siri Releasing Soon

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reports that the revamped personalized Siri is planned for release next month. It is still uncertain if Apple will host a big event to exhibit the personalized AI and the upgrades or if briefings will be held privately with the media.

The revamped Siri is involved in the iOS 26.4 update with beta being available next month and then the public will be able to access the new AI in March or April. The revamped AI will be accessible for consumers who have an iPhone 15 Pro or recent model.

SIri is anticipated to be even better by the time iOS 27 comes as the company is thinking of turning Siri into a chatbot, full out, where users can have conversations with the AI. This will turn the AI into something similar to Gemini and ChatGPT but it is built-into Apple devices like the iPad, Mac and iPhone and can be used without an app.