Gen AI Subdomain Launched Before WWDC Kicks Off

Ahead of this year’s WWDC, Apple is preparing genai.apple.com, a subdomain that currently does not lead to a live page but has been added to the domain names and servers of the company.

The company has a page for Apple Intelligence, so it is uncertain what Apple’s intent for this subdomain will be, but it is associated with the generative AI made famous by chatbots like Claude and ChatGPT. The big update for software is anticipated to feature new Apple Intelligence capabilities.

Apple Intelligence is going to make it easier to create shortcuts with the Shortcuts app for users with a new option called ” Create a pass”, found in the Wallet app. Safari will soon be able to name tab groups automatically, and users can scan nutrition labels with Visual Intelligence.

These are expected to be unveiled during the Apple WWDC Keynote this year on June 8.