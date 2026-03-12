News

Gen Z Catches Weird Apple TikTok Videos

By Samantha Wiley
Apple has been uploading weird videos on TikTok to promote their new MacBook Neo and it has caught the attention of Gen Z. Apple has been uploading 3 sets of videos since Thursday with each video matching one of the colorways offered for the MacBook Neo from Blush, Indigo and Citrus.


There are comments in the videos that appear confused and have asked if the company’s account was hacked, while others have seen through this and commended the company’s way of marketing the device. They have also exhibited a 3D model figure based on the icon of the Finder app.

In the United States, the MacBook Neo has a price of $499. The goal of the company is to appeal to people on a budget like college students or the people of Gen Z, and the marketing strategy Apple went with shows that they have succeeded in their target demographic.


