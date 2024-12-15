Genmoji ad shared by Apple

Apple launched a new ad for Apple Intelligence promoting Genmoji which is a feature that is now available with the release of both the iPadOS 18.2 and iOS 18.2. The ad has a custom song titled “Anything You Like” made by The Dare, enumerating a list of Genmoji creations that rhyme like foam, gnome, skeleton made out of chrome, pink comb, a horse wearing a tie, and dog balloon among many more creations, whilst showing the Genmoji as the song mentions them.

A Genmoji can be made on an iPad or iPhone that is capable of running Apple Intelligence with the new iPadOS 18.2 and iOS 18.2 update. They can be made in the Messages app using text descriptions and can be sent to family and friends in messages to add more fun in messaging and tinkering around with Genmoji to make new emojis and see what you can come up with.