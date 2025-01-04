Apple introduces AI-based Genmoji on macOS

Apple introduced Genmoji with iOS 18.2 and iPadOS 18.2 which lets iPhone and iPad users create emojis using Apple Intelligence. The Genmoji feature is now set to release on the Mac with the upcoming macOS Sequoia 15.3 release.

Advertisements

Mac users wishing to try out the latest Genmoji features can download the beta version of macOS 15.3. However, as is the case for all beta software, note that the release might contain bugs. The Genmoji button in macOS is found in the emoji selection pop-up box.

Apple Intelligence works on limited devices

Apple Intelligence largely works on-device without requiring the data to be sent to the cloud. However, the Apple Intelligence (AI) features require considerable processing power, as a result only limited Apple devices are supported. The Macs powered by M-series chips, iPads powered by M-series chips, and iPhone 15 Pro and later support AI features.

Advertisements

The iPhone maker has not fully released the Apple Intelligence features which were showcased during the WWDC and later iPhone, Mac keynotes. The pending AI features include Priority Notifications, contextual Siri, and more. The public release of macOS Sequoia 15.3 is expected to release sometime in January or February 2025.

“Apple Intelligence unlocks exciting new capabilities that make your iPhone, iPad, and Mac even more helpful and useful, from Writing Tools to help refine your writing, to summarized notifications that surface what’s most important, to the ability to search for almost anything in your photos and videos by simply describing it,” said Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering Craig Federighi. “And it’s all built on a foundation of privacy with on-device processing and Private Cloud Compute, a groundbreaking new approach that extends the privacy and security of iPhone into the cloud to protect users’ information. We are thrilled to bring the first set of Apple Intelligence features to users today, and this is just the beginning.”