“George Floyd’s death shocking” says Apple CEO Tim Cook in an internal memo

Apple CEO Tim Cook in a memo sent to employees threw light on the discrimination present in the United States. He has been vocal in the past about human rights and has also talked about LGBT in the past.



The recent killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis has sparked a national outrage against discrimination. In the memo shared internally, Apple CEO talked at length about the concerns of the employees.



“We have to reexamine our own views and actions in light of a pain that is deeply felt but too often ignored,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook. “George Floyd’s death is shocking and tragic proof that we must aim far higher than a ‘normal’ future, and build one that lives up to the highest ideals of equality and justice.”



Cook also added that Apple will be donating to multiple groups that are helping solve the problem of discrimination. He mentioned the Equal Justice Initiative which is a not for profit group that deals with racial injustice.



Also, Apple has shut its store in the United States due to the protests in the country.



Following is an excerpt from the memo Tim Cook shared with Apple employees-

