Georgia gains digital ID support through Wallet app

The US state Georgia now allows iPhone users to add a digital ID to their Wallet app.

Georgia is the latest US state to allow Apple Wallet compatibility and support for digital driver’s licenses. The first state was Arizona, followed by Colorado and then Maryland. With the update, Georgia residents can now add their state ID or driver’s license to the Apple Watch or iPhone and pass through TSA, or Transportation Security Administration checkpoints quicker than before.

Storing the digital ID on iOS is considered secure and private, and the TSA’s acceptance of digital IDs is expected to become the norm as more and more states allow the digital ID support. To add a digital ID, users can go to their Wallet app and tap on the plus icon to add either a Driver’s License or State ID. An Apple Watch Series 4 or newer with watchOS 8.4 or an iPhone 8 or newer with iOS 15.4 is required.