German cycling directions launches on Apple Maps

Cyclists can now get directions in German with the latest Apple Maps update.

The update brings cycling directions along bike-friendly roads, bike paths, and bike lanes, with details such as street crowd density, elevation, and if there are stairs along the route. Other features, including haptic feedback and voice guidance, are available on an Apple Watch.

Currently, cycling directions on Apple Maps are available in Japan, China, and the United States, and also in major cities such as Toronto, Barcelona, and London. The navigational app is keeping abreast of its competitor, Google Maps, which rolled out cycling directions in 2010. Now Google Maps bike routes are available in more than 30 regions.

In similar news, Macerkopf reported that the new Apple Maps ‘Detailed City Experience’ has arrived in Munich, Hamburg, and Berlin. The feature offers more information on road marking, 3D landmarks, and more.

Apple Maps is available to download for free at the App Store .