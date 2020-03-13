Get $10 off on Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad When You Buy On Amazon

Apple products are always available with some good discounts on Amazon. One such product is the Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric keypad. If you buy this on Apple.com, you have to pay $129; however, with this deal on Amazon, you get a $10 discount.

Apple Magic Keyboard

If you wish to buy the numeric Keyboard for your Apple devices, then this is a great choice. It is lightweight and also has a good design. It features an extended layout with document navigation controls for quick scrolling and full-size arrow keys for gaming.

The keys on this Keyboard are also useful. The Keyboard has a scissor mechanism beneath each key allows for increased stability. It also features optimized keys and the low profile design gives you a comfortable and precise typing experience. This numeric Keyboard is also the right choice if you plan on using spreadsheet applications on your MAC devices.

You can use this Keyboard via Bluetooth or the Lightning to USB Cable, which comes with the package. With this Amazon deal, you can buy the official Apple magic keyboard with a numeric keypad available in Silver color for only $119 instead of $129.