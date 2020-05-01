Get $10 off on the Space Gray Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad

Amazon offers discounts on Apple accessories. The Space Gray model of Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric keypad is available with a $10 discount on Amazon. If you buy this on Apple.com, you will pay $149. When you buy it on Amazon you will only pay $139 and get an instant $10 discount.

If you have a Mac then you need to get the best and the most reliable keyboard that works with your Mac. Nothing beats the space gray model of the Apple Magic Keyboard with numeric keypad. It is also a wireless keyboard that is also rechargeable.

This keyboard has an extended layout. It also has the best document navigation controls that allow you to scroll through your documents with ease. The keyboard also features full-size arrow keys. It means that now you can enjoy gaming with this keyboard.

The keys are very stable as Apple provides a scissor mechanism beneath the keys. The design is also good. You can place it on your desk and it will be ready to use. It is a full-sized keyboard that also has a numeric keypad. So, if you are looking for a keyboard that helps you get through your financial projects, you should buy this magic keyboard.

Avail this offer and get a discount when you buy it on Amazon. The price of this space gray model of wireless Apple Magic Keyboard with numeric keypad is $139.