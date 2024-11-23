Get $100 Off the M4 iMac!

The 2024 Apple iMac M4 is for sale on Amazon in all colorways- Blue, Green, Pink, and Silver.

This all-in-one computer fits perfectly into your workspace because it is very thin and compact, yet is powerful for both work and gaming. Featuring an M4 Chip, 8 Core GPU, and Apple Intelligence, you can get work done in a breeze, whether in editing, writing, creating presentations and more.

Apple’s new iMac has a massive 24-inch display where you can immerse yourself when playing and see all the colors a game has to offer, especially when the game is in high graphics and features realistic environments.

On top of vibrant screen colors, it features a center-stage camera in 12MP, a six-speaker setup with spatial audio, and 3 mics of studio quality, so you look and sound great for online classes, meetings, or recordings that need to be done.

Order the 2024 iMac today for $1199 and save $100 today!