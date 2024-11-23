News

Get $100 Off the M4 iMac!

By Samantha Wiley
M4 iMac

The 2024 Apple iMac M4 is for sale on Amazon in all colorways- Blue, Green, Pink, and Silver.

Advertisements

This all-in-one computer fits perfectly into your workspace because it is very thin and compact, yet is powerful for both work and gaming. Featuring an M4 Chip, 8 Core GPU, and Apple Intelligence, you can get work done in a breeze, whether in editing, writing, creating presentations and more.

M4 iMac
Preview Product Price
Apple 2024 iMac All-in-One Desktop Computer with M4 chip with 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, 24-inch Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage; Blue Apple 2024 iMac All-in-One Desktop Computer with M4 chip with 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU: Built for... $1,299.00 $1,199.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Apple’s new iMac has a massive 24-inch display where you can immerse yourself when playing and see all the colors a game has to offer, especially when the game is in high graphics and features realistic environments.

On top of vibrant screen colors, it features a center-stage camera in 12MP, a six-speaker setup with spatial audio, and 3 mics of studio quality, so you look and sound great for online classes, meetings, or recordings that need to be done. 

Order the 2024 iMac today for $1199 and save $100 today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
iCloud
Apple discontinuing iCloud backup support for iOS 8 or earlier
1 Min Read
iPhone 17
iPhone 17 Air may be the thinnest iPhone produced
1 Min Read
Snoopy Screen Savers
Snoopy screen savers added to tvOS 18.2 beta
1 Min Read
MagSafe Charger
MagSafe Charger 2m and 1m On Sale!
1 Min Read
Apple AirTag 2
Apple AirTag 2 will reportedly launch early in 2025
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple’s lightning adapter to 3.5mm headphone jack labeled sold out
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro
Apple hit by lawsuit regarding crackling on AirPods Pro
1 Min Read
Apple iPad Air
M2 iPad Air 128GB 11-inch on Sale at $100 Off
1 Min Read
App Store
Russian-language RFE/RL app removed from App Store
1 Min Read
Emojis
New emojis may arrive on iMessage in 2025
1 Min Read
Mythic Quest
Mythic Quest returns with 4th season on January 29
1 Min Read
AirPods 4
AirPods 4 with ANC on Sale for $168.99
1 Min Read
Lost your password?