Get $15 Off UGREEN’s HiTune Wireless Earbuds

UGREEN is offering its high quality HiTune Wireless Earbuds at a discounted price of $24.99 on Amazon. Normally $39.99, you can tick the coupon and get more savings on this AirPods alternative.

The HiTune Wireless Earbuds is a great audio companion to have. Featuring cVc 8.0 noise canceling technology, Bluetooth 5.0 and IPX5 waterproof rating, it’s a tough yet versatile audio accessory made for a variety of purposes.

You can enjoy your favorite music, listen to podcasts or tune in to your favorite TV series or movies with superior sound, thanks to the 5.8mm dynamic drivers and support for the most popular lossless transmissions SBC, AAC and aptX.

As for playback time, the HiTune offers up to 27 hours with the carrying case. USB-C charging means you get a full charge in just 2 hours, or 2 hours of playback in just 15 minutes of plugging it in.

UGREEN TWS Earbuds is good value for money. Get it today!

Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley is a News Editor at iLounge.
