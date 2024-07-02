News

Get $20 Off Anker’s MagGo Power Bank 

By Samantha Wiley
Anker MagGo Power Bank

If you’re looking for a reliable, efficient, and stylish power bank, this Anker MagGo device is exactly what you need.

PreviewProductPrice
Anker MagGo Power Bank, Qi2 Certified 15W Ultra-Fast MagSafe-Compatible Portable Charger, 10,000mAh Battery Pack with Smart Display and Foldable Stand, For iPhone 15/14/13/12 Only(USB-C Cable Include) Anker MagGo Power Bank, Qi2 Certified 15W Ultra-Fast MagSafe-Compatible Portable Charger, 10,000mAh... $89.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Simply prop up your iPhone on the portable charger and enjoy seamless charging from a 10,000mAH battery pack imbued with 15W power and speed. The MagGo Power Bank is able to charge your iPhone 15 from 0-50% in 44 minutes, and can juice up your iPhone 15 Pro about 1.8 times. You can conveniently the check charge status on the smart display and stay updated with recharge times as well as the battery’s percentage.

Anker MagGo Power Bank

The magsafe compatible device can support the iPhone 12,13,14,15 models. Take your pick from 5 color options to match your smartphone and style- black, purple, blue, white and green.

Get your Anker MagGo power bank with $20 savings, down from $89.99 to $69.99, when you click on the on-page coupon today!

