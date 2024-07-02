Get $20 Off Anker’s MagGo Power Bank 

If you’re looking for a reliable, efficient, and stylish power bank, this Anker MagGo device is exactly what you need.

Simply prop up your iPhone on the portable charger and enjoy seamless charging from a 10,000mAH battery pack imbued with 15W power and speed. The MagGo Power Bank is able to charge your iPhone 15 from 0-50% in 44 minutes, and can juice up your iPhone 15 Pro about 1.8 times. You can conveniently the check charge status on the smart display and stay updated with recharge times as well as the battery’s percentage.

The magsafe compatible device can support the iPhone 12,13,14,15 models. Take your pick from 5 color options to match your smartphone and style- black, purple, blue, white and green.

Get your Anker MagGo power bank with $20 savings, down from $89.99 to $69.99, when you click on the on-page coupon today!