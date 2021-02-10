Get $21 off on the Razer BlackWidow V3 mechanical gaming keyboard

Need a mechanical gaming keyboard that can do it all? Look no further than Razer’s products. Today, the Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro Keyboard is down to just $118.99 from its original price of $140 on Amazon.

When it comes to mechanical keyboards you can’t go wrong with the Razer brand. The V3 has signature mechanical switch technology that offers a satisfying ‘clicky’ sound on 50g actuation force for greater accuracy. Doubleshot molding process means the labeling won’t wear off easily and you’ll be able to spam keys to your heart’s content, thanks to the keycaps’ reinforced walls.

It’s not a Razer brand if there’s no customization, and the V3 has Razer Chroma in full force. You can adjust the color as you want and sync with other devices, gear and games. Lastly, a magnetic and ergonomic wrist rest stands at the bottom so you can continue to play your ‘A’ game for longer periods of time.

Get the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard at $21 Off today!