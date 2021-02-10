iLounge Logo

Get $21 off on the Razer BlackWidow V3 mechanical gaming keyboard

Razer BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Need a mechanical gaming keyboard that can do it all? Look no further than Razer’s products. Today, the Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro Keyboard is down to just $118.99 from its original price of $140 on Amazon.

Preview Product Price
Razer BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: Green Mechanical Switches - Tactile & Clicky - Chroma RGB Lighting - Compact Form Factor - Programmable Macro Functionality - USB Passthrough - Quartz Razer BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: Green Mechanical Switches - Tactile & Clicky -... $139.99 $118.99 Buy on Amazon

When it comes to mechanical keyboards you can’t go wrong with the Razer brand. The V3 has signature mechanical switch technology that offers a satisfying ‘clicky’ sound on 50g actuation force for greater accuracy. Doubleshot molding process means the labeling won’t wear off easily and you’ll be able to spam keys to your heart’s content, thanks to the keycaps’ reinforced walls.

It’s not a Razer brand if there’s no customization, and the V3 has Razer Chroma in full force. You can adjust the color as you want and sync with other devices, gear and games. Lastly, a magnetic and ergonomic wrist rest stands at the bottom so you can continue to play your ‘A’ game for longer periods of time.

Get the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard at $21 Off today!

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on linkedin
Share on email
Share on whatsapp