Get $30 off on the Fitbit Inspire HR

Having a little trouble keeping up with your fitness or weight goals this year? You will need a wearable tracker to show you if you’re hitting your workout targets. To this end, the Fitbit Inspire HR is a great device, and it’s on sale for cheap on Amazon.

Fitbit Inspire HR

The Fitbit Inspire HR Heart Rate and Fitness Tracker is down to just $69.95 from its original price of $99.95 on Amazon. It’s available in Lilac, Black and White and is the perfect companion for exercise and fitness sessions.

The wearable can track your activity, including steps taken, distance and calories burned. You can use it as a heart rate monitor to check your resting heart rate, zones and calorie burn anytime you want. The SmartTrack features auto-records bike rides, swimming and walks, as well as sleep in REM, deep and light stages.

The $30 discount is definitely a tempting offer for something that’s very useful. Get the Fitbit Inspire today!