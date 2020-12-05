Get 30% off this Lightweight yet Sturdy Laptop Stand

Looking for a good laptop stand to prop up your Mac right when you need to use it? MOFT boasts an ‘invisible’ stand that can support your device without the added bulk. With this ergonomic accessory, you’re likely to see a boost in productivity as you do more and work on the go.

Perfect for the minimalist, the stand is quite thin and lightweight. You won’t even notice it once you’ve put your Mac on top. At the same time, it is impressively sturdy and can solidly and reliably hold your MacBook Pro or other 15.6″ laptops.

Work comfortably by setting your MacBook on the MOFT laptop stand. Just attach and conveniently set at 15 or 25 degree angles. It securely adheres to the back of your device while the anti skid rubber keeps it from unnecessarily moving from any surface. It’ll feel much better and you’ll find it easier to type while observing proper posture.

Get this foldable, portable and durable laptop stand today for only $17.49 with the on-page coupon!