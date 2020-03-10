Get 39% discount when you buy Apple EarPods with 3.5mm headphone plug on Amazon

Are you looking for the official Apple EarPods? These Apple EarPods can be a bit pricey unless you buy them from Amazon. Amazon offers enormous discounts on the Apple EarPods with 3.5mm Headphone Plug. Now you can save 39% of your money when you buy these from Amazon.

Apple EarPods

The Apple EarPods are an excellent choice for your iPhones. With these, you can not only answer and receive calls but also get the incredible sound and audio experience. These have unique designs and are also very comfortable. So, if you are looking for Apple EarPods that are comfortable and you can wear them for a long time without any problem, then you should get these EarPods from Amazon. These come with a 3.5 mm headphone connector.

These EarPods have an excellent sound-producing capability. These EarPods will maximize the sound output to ensure that you get the best sound possible. These EarPods also have a built-in remote that lets you adjust the volume, control the playback of music and video. These Apple EarPods are very easy to use. Especially when you want to answer or and a call, all you need is to pinch the cord.

With this deal, you will only pay $18.29 instead of $30. These are the original Apple EarPods. Now hurry and get the discount.