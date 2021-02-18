Get 40% Off on the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Earbuds

40 percent off on a pair of quality earbuds sounds too good to be true, but it’s real! Today, the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Earbuds is down to just $59.99 from its original price of $100 on Amazon.

If an Apple AirPods is not your style (or price preference), you can get the next best thing with the Air 2 Wireless Earbuds. Its driver domes are inspired by diamond and come out 15% larger and twice as much bass as compared to other earbuds.

Each bud has two mics and features cVc noise reduction technology, making it the perfect daily driver whether you’re at home, the commute or the office. Also, each earbud can be customized according to your EQ preferences, thanks to the HearID mapping technology.

One step pairing and Bluetooth 5.0 make connecting to devices as easy as 1-2-3. You stand to make the most out of each charge since it can last up to 28 hours at a time.

Buy the discounted Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Earbuds today!