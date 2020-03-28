Get 47% Off on the Apple Smart Battery Case for iPhone Xs

Do you own an iPhone Xs and are looking for even longer battery life? Your daily average iPhone usage might be increasing and you need an extra battery?

Why not buy the Apple Smart Battery Case for iPhone Xs. It is one of the best alternatives for carrying an extra battery!

Apple Smart Battery Case for iPhone Xs

Also, Amazon is now offering 47% off with this new deal. So now you only have to pay $68.99 instead of $129.

Engineered for iPhone XS, the Smart Battery Case gives you even longer battery life while offering great protection. Inside, a soft microfiber lining helps protect your iPhone. And on the outside, the silky, soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand. A soft hinge design makes it easy to put the case on and take it off.

If you have a USB-PD charger, it will charge the case even faster. With this battery case, you can have 33 hours of talk time. It gives 21 hours of internet usage and 25 hours of video playback. What’s best is that it also supports Lightning accessories, such as the Ear Pods with Lightning Connector and also the Lightning Digital AV Adapter.

So, what are you waiting for! Go buy the Apple Smart Battery Case for your iPhone Xs for only $68.99 and save 47% of your money.