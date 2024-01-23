News

Get $50 Off a Handy Cordless Vacuum Cleaner For Your Workstation

By Samantha Wiley
Experience a dust-free home with the help of a convenient vacuum cleaner. Today, the Ultenic Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with Rechargeable Battery is down to just $99.99 from its original price of $150 on Amazon.

Ultenic’s cordless vacuum cleaner offers up to 30Kpa suction power within a 400W brushless motor to pick up dust, pet hair, and debris easily. You can switch between max and eco mode using a button to alternate between carpet or hardwood floors. Plus, it’s lightweight and cordless, weighing less than 5 pounds for easy maneuverability. A lay-flat design and LED lights make even night cleaning possible, or picking up items under hard-to-reach corners.

When needed, the Ultenic vacuum can be turned into a portable and stick device. 99.99% of fine dust is collected in a dustbin for air purity. A single charge can last up to 35 minutes, and its wireless function brings a whole new meaning to portable cleaning. Get it today!

