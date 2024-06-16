Get $50 Off the Apple Pencil 2

The Apple Pencil 2 has a sale price that’s hard to ignore. Today, it’s down to just $79 from its original price of $130 on Amazon.

Advertisements

The Apple Pencil 2 may be simplistic at first look, but don’t underestimate its hardware and capabilities. Boasting pixel-perfect precision, you’ll be able to draw graphical art down to the finest details better than a computer or a professional drawing tablet. Furthermore, you can jot down notes, sketch ideas, and paint as if you’re really holding a pencil or paintbrush. Changing tools is a matter of tapping the stylus so you can pick up where you left off.

All of Apple’s devices feature seamless integration, and the Pencil 2 is a classic example of this. You can attach it magnetically for safekeeping or charging, and it’s compatible with just about every modern iPad lineup. Get the discounted Apple Pencil 2 today!