Get $50 Off the Powerbeats Pro

Love the audio quality, construction and brand recognition of Beats and looking to save money by waiting for a deal?

Well, now here’s your chance to snag the highly-rated Powerbeats Pro. Today, it’s down to an amazing price of just $199.95, down $50 from its usual price of $249.95 on Amazon.

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones - Apple H1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, 9 Hours Of Listening Time, Sweat Resistant Earbuds - Black

Apple users will feel right at home with the Powerbeats Pro. It has the proprietary H1 chip, and combined with Class 1 Bluetooth provides excellent range for fewer dropouts and improved audio call and quality.

Call handling and performance also gets a much-needed overhaul and is added to both earbuds. Secure-fit earhooks make commuting, running or doing other things a breeze, and the water and sweat resistance properties are a huge plus.

A single charge provides up to 9 hours of use, and 24 hours-plus with the included charging case. A quick 5 minute charge can provide up to an hour and a half of playback.

Make the Powerbeats Pro yours today!

Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley is a News Editor at iLounge.
