Get a 20% Off Deal with the Apple Magic Keyboard with Numpad

Apple’s previous-generation Magic Keyboard is still pretty respectable, and even more so with a 20% discount. Today, you can buy the Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad for just $102.98 from its original price of $129 on Amazon.

The inclusion of a numpad can mean a world of difference, especially if you work with spreadsheets, data, and similar content.The extended layout is generous by today’s standards, and you’ll be able to type up a storm without worrying about cramping or fatigue.

Inside is scissor switch mechanism that gives you stability and optimized key travel in low-profile hardware. You can also use the Magic Keyboard to play games, thanks to full-size arrow keys.

Battery life lasts around a month or so even when you use it everyday, and it’s rechargeable via Lightning cable. It also has media keys and hotkeys to save time. Buy the discounted Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad today!