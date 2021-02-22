Get a beautiful Elago MagSafe charging stand for just $22

Looking to maximize the features in your iPhone 12? MagSafe charging is here to stay, and you can take advantage of the convenient wireless charging technology with the help of an innovative product from Elago.

Today, the Elago MS2 MagSafe Charging Stand is down to just $21.84 from its usual price of $25 on Amazon. The desktop stand has a neat cable management system in that it doesn’t leave any mess behind, and installation only takes a few minutes.

The MS2 has a pleasing aesthetic that makes it an excellent addition to any surface. Premium silicone material protects your smartphone and prevents scratches, while a sufficient grip keeps the device secure. You can pick your choice of color depending on your preference- Sand Pink, White, Jean Indigo and Black will certainly fit in your room motif!

Elago’s MS2 is a must-have for those who want seamless and wireless charging for their latest iPhone 12. Buy it at a discounted price today!