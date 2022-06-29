Get a Classy Table with Built-in Plugs and Power Output for Work or Play at 26 Percent Off

If you need a complete table for your WFH setup or a surface for your TV and game console, try the Convenience Concepts Designs2Go Trestle Desk with Charging Station and Shelves. Today, it’s down to just $114.50 from its original price of $156 on Amazon.

The trestle desk is an all-in-one workstation with two shelves and a power strip that includes two standard outlets and two USB ports.

The dimensions measure 47 inches by 20 inches by 29 inches in length, width and height, respectively and can accommodate a large monitor or TV for working or playing.

Engineered wood can fit perfectly on any space and gives the room a nice vibe. You can decorate the shelves with personal belongings or store essential devices such as hard drives, cables and the like.

Contemporary furniture is all the rage nowadays, and you can get one for 26 percent less if you act fast. Buy the Trestle Desk by Convenience Concepts today!