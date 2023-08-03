Get a Classy Travel Wireless Charging Station at $49 Off

Everyone will need a charger at one point during their trips or vacations. However, why get two or three for your smartphone, laptop, and wearables when you can get a single multi-charging accessory? Today, the Case-Mate FUEL Foldable Charging Station is down to just $100.98 from its original price of $150 on Amazon.

Wireless charging shines in outdoor scenarios and when you’re limited to just a single wall outlet. With the Case-Mate Fuel Charging Station, you can charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods Case simultaneously by simply putting them in the designated areas. The whole thing appears to be an iPad case and folds just like one, which means more space saved in your backpack, purse, suitcase, and more.

Case-Mate’s multi-charging station is MFi-approved for the Apple Watch and comes with a stress-free warranty for a year. The materials are also recycled and earth-friendly to a degree. Get the discounted Case-Mate Fuel Charging Station today!