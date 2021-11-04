Get a Clean-Looking MagSafe Car Mount for Your iPhone for Just $45

Car mounts for smartphones are a dime a dozen, but nothing is more minimalist and effective than iOttie’s offering. Today, you can snag the Velox MagSafe Charging Air Vent Car Mount for just $44.95 on Amazon.

The Velox car mount’s clip fits most AC vents and holds the MagSafe charger and magnetic mount in place. The convenience of MagSafe is such that you can just put your iPhone on it and the smartphone will stick without any further input. iOttie assures that it will hold even when you encounter bumpy roads and sudden stops.

MagSafe also offers wireless charging at a steady rate of 7.5W. What’s great is that you won’t need to use more than one hand to do this. The accessory comes with an included USB-C charger, and is compatible with most MagSafe cases.

All these things come in a slim and elegant unibody aluminum housing. Get iOttie’s reliable MagSafe Car Mount for just $45 today!