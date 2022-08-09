Get a Companion Charger and Stand for your Apple Watch Series 7 at $9 Off

By Samantha Wiley
@EditorWiley
Published
News

Belkin’s Apple Watch Fast Charger is more than just a charger for your smartwatch- it can act as a mini-stand and turn your device into a nightstand accessory, too. Today, it’s down to just $50.99 from its original price of $60 on Amazon.

Belkin’s Apple Watch Fast Charger
PreviewProductPrice
Belkin Apple Watch Fast Charger, Wireless Fast Charging Travel Pad with Nightstand Mode, Minimalist Design and Included USB Type C Cable for Apple Watch Series 7, Series 6, Series 5, Series 4 and More Belkin Apple Watch Fast Charger, Wireless Fast Charging Travel Pad with Nightstand Mode, Minimalist... $59.99 $50.99 Buy on Amazon

The Belkin Apple Watch Fast Charger has a compact and elegant footprint and will mesh very well with your existing decor and work space. It’s made for Apple Watch and offers up to 33% faster charging than other brands. When you put your watch in it automatically enters Nightstand Mode and it works as a standalone clock in the process.

The whole package includes a 1.2 meter cable that’s long enough to extend from a power source. As an added bonus, you can bring the travel-ready fast charger dock with you wherever you go. Get the Belkin Apple Watch Fast Charger at $9 off today!

Photo of author

Samantha Wiley

Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.