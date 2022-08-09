Get a Companion Charger and Stand for your Apple Watch Series 7 at $9 Off

Belkin’s Apple Watch Fast Charger is more than just a charger for your smartwatch- it can act as a mini-stand and turn your device into a nightstand accessory, too. Today, it’s down to just $50.99 from its original price of $60 on Amazon.

The Belkin Apple Watch Fast Charger has a compact and elegant footprint and will mesh very well with your existing decor and work space. It’s made for Apple Watch and offers up to 33% faster charging than other brands. When you put your watch in it automatically enters Nightstand Mode and it works as a standalone clock in the process.

The whole package includes a 1.2 meter cable that’s long enough to extend from a power source. As an added bonus, you can bring the travel-ready fast charger dock with you wherever you go. Get the Belkin Apple Watch Fast Charger at $9 off today!