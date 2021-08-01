Get a Generously-Sized Folding Lap Desk at 50% Off

Is the thought of using your laptop comfortably on the bed or couch appealing to you? If yes, then you should get the Nulaxy XXL Folding Lap Desk. Today, it’s down to just $30.49 from its original price of $60 on Amazon.

26 inches of real estate should be more than enough to accommodate all your gear, including your MacBook, iPhone, keyboard, mouse and coffee or tea. Alternatively, it can be used for studying, writing, as a standing desk, a couch table or a breakfast in bed table, among others.

There’s an added groove to support a smartphone or tablet upright without the need for additional support, while a storage drawer is quite helpful for storing pens and small items like cards.

Nulaxy’s tray desk is made from mid-density fiberboard that staves off scratches, high temperature and moisture, while the powder finish and aluminum alloy takes the brunt of the load. It’s foldable too, and at 50% off it’s definitely a must-buy!