Get a Handy AirTag For Only $25

Apple’s AirTag is a handy accessory not just for travelers but for everyone who wants to keep track of their essential items. Today, it’s down to just $25 from its original price of $29 on Amazon.

An AirTag’s primary use is to keep track of your items. If you’re constantly misplacing or looking for your car keys or wallet, an AirTag can make the search easier via the Find My network. With an iPhone, all it takes is a single tap to get everything set up. The accessory even has a built-in speaker that plays an audible sound so you can locate the device. Precision Finding using the Ultra Wideband technology is also available.

In the event that the item is lost, you can activate Lost Mode and get notifications when it’s found in the Find My network. Apple devices within the network will find the item for you. Get the discounted Apple AirTag for only $25 today!

