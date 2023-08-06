Get a Hefty 16TB of External Hard Drive Storage at $60 Off

If you’re looking to get a massive storage upgrade in one fell swoop, then this is the deal for you. Today, the Seagate Expansion 16TB External Hard Drive is down to just $219.99 from its original price of $280 on Amazon. Remember to tap or click the on-page coupon to see the new price.

Bring a whopping 16TB of extra space to your laptop or PC. The external hard drive is best used in desktop and workspace applications where it can expand the storage options for important files, videos, documents, and more. Don’t be put off by its imposing appearance- making it work is simply a plug-and-play affair with the included USB cable.

File transfers are a matter of drag-and-drop, with the device automatically recognizing a Mac or Windows computer. It supports USB 3.0 for faster transfers as well. Buy the discounted Seagate 16TB External Hard Drive today!