Get a High-Quality Anker Power Strip Extension Cord at 50% Off

A power strip is an essential part of a workstation. Today, you can get the Anker 511 USB 5-in-1 Power Strip Extension Cord for just $14.99 from its original price of $30 on Amazon.

A five-foot power cord is sufficient enough that you can place your workstation anywhere without worrying about a wall plug. It’s also compact and can easily fit in a luggage or carry case for business trips and vacations. As for output, you get 2 USB-A ports, a USB-C port, and 2 AC outlets, which is more than enough to charge you and your family’s essential devices.

The power strip contains USB-C charging rated at 30W for MacBook Air, and a 7-point safety system so you can charge with fire resistance, short-circuit, and temperature monitoring in place. The cord is soft and flexible and can be arranged the way you like it. Get the discounted Anker 511 Travel Power Strip today!