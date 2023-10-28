Get a Keychron Custom Gaming Keyboard at 26% Off

A custom keyboard that can change operating system configurations will surely come in handy and convenient if you’re constantly switching between Mac and Windows at work. Today, the Keychron C3 Pro Custom Gaming Keyboard is down to just $36.99 from its original price of $46 on Amazon.

When it comes to customization there’s very little that can match the C3 Pro. You can change the layout, then simply press FN and Caps buttons to change to Mac or Windows depending on the task at hand. The C3 Pro supports QMK/VIA open source software for unparalleled remapping and programming for each key- you can personalize backlight effects, shortcuts, and layouts, to name a few.

Inside is a high-performance ARM chip for quick and responsive typing, allowing for multiple keypresses. The C3 Pro has a gasket mount structure for reduced sounds and greater typing flexibility. Get the discounted Keychron C3 Pro Gaming Keyboard today!