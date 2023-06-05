Get a Magic Keyboard for Your 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro at Nearly Half Off

The Magic Keyboard is a premium keyboard folio, but its original price might put off those who might be interested. Today, that changes with a significant discount- the Apple Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro is down to just $179.99 from its original price of $350 on Amazon.

Unlock your iPad Pro’s true potential with the Magic Keyboard. The latest model sports a floating hinge design so you can position the iPad Pro at any viewing angle for ergonomic purposes. The laptop-style keyboard has all the keys and shortcuts you need, and it’s backlit too so you can continue working even in dark environments. The built-in trackpad makes it easier to navigate.

The Magic Keyboard has that intuitive ‘connect and go’ design, as well as pass-through charging via USB-C. Once you’re done working, fold it up and the folio becomes a protective case. Buy the discounted Magic Keyboard today!