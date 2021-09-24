Get a MagSafe Charging Pad alternative at 20% off

Apple’s MagSafe chargers aren’t the only wireless chargers around- you can score one at a cheaper price and wouldn’t be able to tell the difference. Today, the Spigen ArcField MagSafe Charger is down to just $19.99 from its original price of $25 on Amazon.

The ArcField touts the same easy-use charging as Apple’s official charger and works with the new iPhone 13 and previous-generation iPhone 12. The product puts out an impressive 7.5 watts of power without having to position your smartphone every time. Just place it on top and the magnets will do the rest!

MagSafe is the recommended charging medium for those who value ease of charging, accessibility and convenience. You get top-notch safety measures such as short-circuit and overheating protection, among others. It’s also compatible with MagSafe cases so you won’t have to take your phone out of the case while charging.

Get the discounted Spigen ArcField today for just $19.99.