Get a MagSafe Wallet Holder for Your iPhone 12 For Only $22

Make the most of your iPhone 12 by getting as much useful features as possible. Aside from taking advantage of MagSafe technology you’ll want your iPhone to have a handy holder that can store a few bills or your card.

Today, the Spigen Valentinus Magnetic Wallet Card Holder is down to just $21.99 from its original price of $27 on Amazon. It easily snaps to the back of your iPhone via MagSafe and works seamlessly with all iPhone 12 models. Essentially speaking, you won’t need your wallet as much since you’ll have extra compartment in a phone that’s always with you.

Spigen has sourced its holder accessory from sustainable vegan leather. Also, you won’t have to worry about accessing or having the cards accidentally slip out, thanks to strategic openings in the middle and bottom, and an internal grip mechanism. It’s really the perfect fit for your newest iPhone, and it’s $5 off. Buy it today!