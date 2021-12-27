Get a MagSafe Wireless Charging Stand For Your AirPods and iPhone 13 at 25% Off

The purpose of a wireless charger is mainly for convenience and is something that Belkin has managed to do right over the years. Today, you can get that same kind of convenience with the Belkin 15W MagSafe Charging Stand, which is down to just $75 from its original price of $100 on Amazon.

Belkin’s 2 in 1 Wireless Charger supports iPhone 12 and 13 wireless charging, as well as AirPods where compatible. It maxes out at a sufficient 15W so you won’t have to wait very long to use your phone again. Also, you can change your iPhone’s orientation depending on what you need, from FaceTime to watching videos or playing a game.

The stand is made from premium materials, and the white and stainless steel combo looks great on just about any surface. Act now and you can snag this deal at 25% off. Buy the Belkin 2 in 1 MagSafe Charging Stand today!