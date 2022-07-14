Get a Massive 30% Discount on the Native Union Snap 3-in-1 Wireless Charger Station

Multifunction chargers are all the rage nowadays due to the convenience and utility they bring. Today, you can save an amazing 30 percent on the Native Union 3-in-1 Wireless Charger for just $125.99 from its original price of $180 on Amazon.

The Snap Magnetic Charging Station has a dedicated magnetic stand for charging and propping your iPhone 12 or 13, an area for charging your AirPods Pro case and a small stand for juicing up your Apple Watch.

Seamless magnetic alignment can prop your smartphone in portrait or landscape mode and when you need to watch videos, browse through social media and more. Weighted base and a compact form allows you to move the charger as needed without it falling over.

The wireless charging station comes with its own 2-meter AC adapter and braided cable so you can use it right out of the box. At 30 percent off, there’s no better time than now to grab the Snap 3-in-1 Wireless Charger today!