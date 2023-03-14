Get a Mophie 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand at $40 Off

Snapping up a wireless charger for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and compatible AirPods is just a matter of when. Well, it seems that the time is now because you can get the Mophie 3-in-1 MagSafe Wireless Charging Stand for just $49.99 from its original price of $90 on Amazon.

MagSafe technology is meant for wireless charging convenience and if you can’t be bothered with cables. Mophie’s charging stand offers three charging options in a single neat platform and is powered by a single wire. The device can charge all three Apple devices simultaneously, or give up to 15W for the iPhone 12 and above so you can get back to browsing, working, or watching videos.

Advertisements

Speaking of which, the magnetic charger holds the iPhone at an optimal viewing angle, and you won’t need to remove the smartphone case to get a wireless charge. Buy the discounted Mophie 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand today!