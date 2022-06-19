Get a Premium Bowers & Wilkins Wireless Speaker with AirPlay 2 at $100 Off

Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin Speaker is an iconic and premium audio speaker that deserves your attention. Today, you can get the AirPlay 2 supported, Bluetooth speaker device for just $699, down $100 from its original price of $799 on Amazon.

Shaped like a football, the Zeppelin is a complete music system designed to provide an unmatched audio experience. You get five premium drivers, with a double dome tweeter, midrange drivers and a single 6 inch subwoofer that blasts out high fidelity music from your favorite streaming services. It’s AirPlay 2 supported, which means you can stream music, podcasts and audiobooks from your iPhone, iPad or Apple TV.

The refreshed Zeppelin comes with built-in Alexa and a proven acoustic platform by the brand. Plus, you can put the wireless sound system anywhere and it becomes an instant conversation piece. A $100 discount on a premium speaker is very rare, so it’s best to grab the Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin Wireless Speaker System today!