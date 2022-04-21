Get a Premium Portable Laptop Riser at Nearly $15 Off

Laptop risers are essential tech accessories that allow you to work and experience less strain on the eyes, neck and back. Today, the Nulaxy Adjustable Laptop Stand and Ergonomic Sit to Stand Laptop Holder is down to just $50.56 from its original price of $65 on Amazon.

With Nulaxy’s product you won’t need to invest in a standing desk- just prop it up on the surface, then make the adjustments so you can stand up at an ergonomic angle as you work on your laptop. The riser supports nearly all laptop sizes that range from 10 to 17 inches and can go from 1.18 inch to 21 inches in just a few steps.

The adjustable desk stand can also be tilted for optimal viewing angles. As far as build is concerned the laptop riser is solid and can support up to 22 pounds, with front tabs and rubber pads holding your computer in place.

Buy the $15 off Nulaxy Ergonomic and Adjustable Laptop Stand today!