Get a Qi Charger and an Auto-Backup Device with the SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync, Now 20% Off

Backing up data isn’t on anyone’s favorite ‘to do’ list, but it’s important work nonetheless. SanDisk makes that tedious task easier by giving you a 2-in-1 device called the Ixpand. Today, the SanDisk Ixpand 10W Qi Charger Sync is down to just $79.99 from its original price of $99.99 on Amazon.

As you put your iPhone on top of the wireless charging coils the device automatically begins backing up as soon as you open the Ixpand app. You’ll then get a notice of the percentage backed up and of the battery level as well. Furthermore, it can fast charge up to 10w and free up invaluable space so you can capture moments without worrying about that dreaded ‘low disk space’ alert.

The charger supports multiple profiles for other family members, and comes with its own high-efficiency power plug. If you like the idea of auto-backups whenever you charge then the SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync is a must-buy!