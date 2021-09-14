Get a Reliable 45W USB-C GaN Charger for Just $21

If you’re looking for a cheaper alternative to the stock Apple adapter we’d recommend the Spigen 45W USB-C GaN Charger. Today, it’s down to just $20.99 from its original price of $30 on Amazon.

The USB-C GaN charger can power up and charge your iPad, MacBook and the upcoming iPhone 13 and all its supported models. GaN, or Gallium Nitride technology allows for faster charging compared to standard adapters without suffering heat damage. It has Super Fast Charging support for Samsung flagship phones and delivers stabler power for longer.

The Spigen GaN Fast Charger comes with its own USB C cable. A few notable features include foldable plug and a compact shape that’s optimized for travel and portability. Just bring one adapter and cable with you and the GaN charger can power up your essential devices. At 30% off, you’re looking at $9 in savings when you buy it today!