Get a reliable iPhone car mount at 30% Off

Does your smartphone mount keep falling off the dashboard in the most inopportune times? You should replace it. Today, the iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Air Vent Car Mount is down to just $17.49 from its original price of $25 on Amazon.

The new and updated model is more compatible with newer cases and devices. A bottom foot has been added for greater stability and worry-free mounting. The manufacturer has even put in a magnetic cord organizer so you can charge neatly and not leave your dashboard a tangled mess.

As a car mount, the iOttie One Touch works quite well. You can put your iPhone in portrait or landscape mode using only one hand. Viewing angles are fully adjustable and they stay in place, too. Even installation has gotten an upgrade via lock and twist knob and the vent clip.

A 30 percent off deal on a reputable car mount for your iPhone will save you headaches down the line. Buy the iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Car Mount today!