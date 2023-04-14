Get a Retro GameBoy AirPods Pro 2 Case For Only $10

Show the world your passion for gaming by wrapping your AirPods Pro 2 case with the Elago Classic Handheld Game Console Case Cover. Today, it’s down to just $9.93 from its original price of $17 on Amazon. Tick the on-page coupon box to get the discount.

Elago’s AirPods Pro 2 case cover has that retro Gameboy theme that’s stylish and cool to look at. Up front are 3D buttons you can mess around with. More than just for appearance, the cover sports several functions as well. There’s a lanyard option and an included nylon lanyard, and a dust cap protects the charging port from minute debris. The top part folds with the AirPods’ case cover nicely, and you can even see the LED light when you’re charging the device.

As a case cover Elago’s product does a nice job in keeping away dirt, dust, and minor spills getting into your AirPods case. Buy the discounted Elago Classic Handheld Game Console Case Cover today!